Octomom Nadya Suleman Celebrates Her Kids’ 13th Birthday—and Now We Feel Old

Time flies because Octomom Nadya Suleman is now celebrating her octuplets' 13th birthday. Yes, you read that right.

Suleman, 46, shared a throwback photo of her eight children in a new post on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 28, in honor of them officially becoming teenagers.

In a tribute to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai, she wrote, "You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today."

The TV personality went on to call her children "selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God."

Suleman emphasized how much she admires their generosity in particular. "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do," she said, adding, "I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully."