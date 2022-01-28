See Paige DeSorbo Find Out Craig Conover & Kristin Cavallari Are "Hooking Up" on Summer House

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

Chaos courtesy of Craig Conover.

The Southern Charm star arrives to the Summer House on Monday's all-new episode, and based on this sneak-peek clip, he's hell-bent on stirring up major drama.

The teaser begins with Craig talking to Lindsay Hubbard, who explains that she's simply trying to be "a good friend" to Paige DeSorbo, who he began dating after they met on Bravo's Winter House.

"She asked me, 'Is Kristen hooking up with Austen [Kroll] or Craig?'" Lindsay adds, making a reference to Kristin Cavallari, who the Southern Charm duo got to know last year though she's since denied rumors about hooking up with either of them. "And I was like, Craig," Lindsay seemingly confirmed.

He doesn't seem too phased to hear this, instead telling Lindsay, "Me and Paige can hook up with whoever. We're all okay with it."

However, that doesn't seem to be the case once a clearly-upset Paige heads upstairs as Craig yells, "Paige, what are you doing? If you let Lindsay get in your head, you are weaker than I thought."