Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo of All 4 Kids on Daughter Daisy Lowe's Birthday

Don't let the days go by too quickly because Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up so fast!

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Bush singer shared sweet family photos showing himself celebrating his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday alongside sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 (with ex-wife Gwen Stefani).

"Happy birthday @daisylowe," Gavin wrote to his daughter, who he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. "What a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister .we love you so much and we are in awe of you...enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love."

Kingston, who goes by King, also shared a tribute to Daisy on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday big sis," he captioned a video of the model getting ready to blow out a candle in an ice cream dish. "Love you."