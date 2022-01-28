The MixtapE! Presents The Chainsmokers, Michael Bublé and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
And if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Well, well, well, guess who's back to bring the party?
After two years without any new music, The Chainsmokers are back with a track that promises to be a tease for what's to come from Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.
"This is a big moment for us," Drew told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "We've finally had the time to take a breath and come back with something we're really proud of."
Ultimately, there are a lot of artists with reasons to be pumped about their new music. Keep scrolling for your much-needed playlist for the weekend.
Anitta—"Boys Don't Cry"
Bringing the heat in 2022! The pop superstar brings listeners an upbeat and undeniable track that is sure to become a worldwide hit. "Ya boys can't get enough when the girls don't need your love," she sings in the intoxicating chorus. "Who says boys don't cry?" Don't mind us: We'll be playing on repeat.
The Chainsmokers—"High"
They're back! In their first music release in two years, Alex and Drew have launched a new era for the band as they kick off the journey towards their upcoming fourth full-length album. "The song perfectly captures the spirit of today's relationships, the lengths we will go for someone we love, and the lies we tell ourselves to continue on unhappily," the duo said in a statement. "However, underlying these dark and often contentious lyrics is a production that feels celebratory because we all know at the end of the day, we never listen to advice, we do what feels best for ourselves and keep telling ourselves it will be different this time."
Coi Leray—"Anxiety"
Fresh off her two iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, the hip-hop artist launches her biggest and boldest chapter yet with her new single. In "Anxiety," the 24-year-old opens up about a relatable topic: trust issues.
Michael Bublé—"I'll Never Not Love You"
The Grammy winner confirmed his 11th album will be coming out on March 25. As a tease, Michael released the album's first single, which once again showcases his unforgettable vocal abilities. "This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things," he said. "I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations…I have never been more excited after completing an album."
Lauv—"26"
On his new track, Lauv's personal lyrics paint vivid pictures of broken hearts, but signs of hope and healing. "I wrote 26 about growing up and trying to find your light, the one you lose touch with as you get older," he said. "It marks the moment I'm stepping back into the world and taking control of my narrative again."
Adam Doleac—"Drinkin' It Wrong"
Ready to kick off the weekend in style? The Nashville singer-songwriter offers a guide for letting off some steam at the end of the week in his new song. "If you got work on your mind / If your worries ain't gone," he sings. "If it ain't hitting you right / Well, you're drinkin' it wrong." Hear more from Adam when he heads on tour with Jessie James Decker this spring.
Dora Jar—"Lagoon"
As she prepares to tour with the one and only Billie Eilish, the 24-year-old singer is releasing new music from her upcoming EP, Comfortably in Pain. "‘Lagoon' is written from the perspective of a lonely mermaid who craves connection and intimacy," Dora said. "She is afraid the depths of her heart are too deep for anyone to truly understand her."
Alex Rose—"Melodrama"
The Puerto Rican singer prepares his fans for a new season of music with the release of his new single. The track brings the theme of young love and drama together when he recalls the moment he let go of a toxic relationship.
Em Beihold—"Numb Little Bug"
All eyes are on the first artist signed to Moon Projects, founded by former TikTok exec Mary Rahmani. Fortunately, Em delivers with a quirky and pensive pop anthem with lyrics that will resonate far beyond TikTok. "Do you ever get a little bit tired of life, like you're not really happy, but you don't want to die, like a numb little bug that's gotta survive?" she sings. Em, get ready to thrive!
Happy listening!