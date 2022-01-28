Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Reveals Sex of First Baby With Wife Kayla on Hawaii Trip

Watch : "Bachelorette" Alum Jed Wyatt Reacts to Ex Haley Stevens' Engagement

J.J. Lane is a girl dad twice over!

The Bachelor Nation star revealed he and wife Kayla Hughes are expecting a baby girl. The couple posted their sex reveal while on a getaway to Kauai, Hawaii, on Friday, Jan. 28, by posing with a pink hula skirt and carrying pink balloons.

J.J., who also shares daughter Gemma with ex Heather Sands, wrote, "I love being a girl dad! Can't wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!"

He added, "Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, 3 years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!"

Kayla noted their sex reveal went down in the "exact same spot" where she said yes in 2019.

She tied the knot with the Bachelor in Paradise alum in February 2020 and shared the news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.