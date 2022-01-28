Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Reveals Sex of First Baby With Wife Kayla on Hawaii Trip

J.J. Lane is a girl dad twice over!
The Bachelor Nation star revealed he and wife Kayla Hughes are expecting a baby girl. The couple posted their sex reveal while on a getaway to Kauai, Hawaii, on Friday, Jan. 28, by posing with a pink hula skirt and carrying pink balloons.
J.J., who also shares daughter Gemma with ex Heather Sands, wrote, "I love being a girl dad! Can't wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!"
He added, "Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, 3 years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!"
Kayla noted their sex reveal went down in the "exact same spot" where she said yes in 2019.
She tied the knot with the Bachelor in Paradise alum in February 2020 and shared the news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.
On Christmas Day 2021, the couple posted a photo of Gemma holding up a sonogram image to let fans know they're growing their family. "Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" J.J. wrote at the time. Kayla shared, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022."
J.J. made his mark on the ABC dating series on season 11 of The Bachelorette, starring Kaitlyn Bristowe, and then season two of Bachelor in Paradise, which saw Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper get engaged.
Kayla, who is a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, posted another pic from their Kauai trip earlier this week. She showed off her bikini on Poipu Beach, writing, "Baby bump or virgin strawberry daiquiri bloat?!" Sounds like the answer is both!
