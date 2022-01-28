Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Reveals Sex of First Baby With Wife Kayla on Hawaii Trip

Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star J.J. Lane revealed the sex of his first baby with wife Kayla. The pair shared the news while vacationing in Hawaii.

J.J. Lane is a girl dad twice over! 

The Bachelor Nation star revealed he and wife Kayla Hughes are expecting a baby girl. The couple posted their sex reveal while on a getaway to Kauai, Hawaii, on Friday, Jan. 28, by posing with a pink hula skirt and carrying pink balloons. 

J.J., who also shares daughter Gemma with ex Heather Sands, wrote, "I love being a girl dad! Can't wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!" 

He added, "Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, 3 years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!" 

Kayla noted their sex reveal went down in the "exact same spot" where she said yes in 2019. 

She tied the knot with the Bachelor in Paradise alum in February 2020 and shared the news last month that they are expecting their first baby together. 

On Christmas Day 2021, the couple posted a photo of Gemma holding up a sonogram image to let fans know they're growing their family. "Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" J.J. wrote at the time. Kayla shared, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022."

Instagram

J.J. made his mark on the ABC dating series on season 11 of The Bachelorette, starring Kaitlyn Bristowe, and then season two of Bachelor in Paradise, which saw Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper get engaged.

Kayla, who is a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, posted another pic from their Kauai trip earlier this week. She showed off her bikini on Poipu Beach, writing, "Baby bump or virgin strawberry daiquiri bloat?!" Sounds like the answer is both! 

See more Bachelor Nation babies below.

Instagram
Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

The Bachelor leading man and his wife welcomed a baby girl on May 29, 2019. Despite some earlier hiccups and an on-camera breakup with then-winner Becca Kufrin, Arie and Lauren got together and tied the knot on Jan. 12, 2019 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. Chris Harrison, of course, officiated the nuptials. In April 2019, Lauren and Arie escaped to Bermuda for a quick babymoon getaway.

The new parents have been documenting daughter Alessi's every update on her own Instagram page, and later welcomed twins in June 2021. "2 little miracles," Arie shared on Instagram in Dec. 2020. "Love them with all my heart already."

Lowe family for OshKosh B’gosh
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean and Catherine were surely a fan favorite couple during his season of The Bachelor, especially after he made such an impression during Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. The happy couple got married on Jan. 26, 2014 in a televised ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Their first child, Samuel Thomas Lowe, celebrated his fifth birthday in July 2021. Catherine gave birth to Isaiah Hendrix Lowe on May 18, 2018. Then in Dec. 2019, daughter Mia was born.

@nikkiryanphotography @mccallmediamanagement
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Jade and Tanner, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, are parents to 4-year-old Emerson "Emmy" Tolbert, 2-year-old Brooks Easton Tolbert and Reed Harrison Tolbert, who was born on Nov. 14, 2020.

The parents announced on Jan. 28, 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 2, although the path to their second child wasn't without heartbreak. In February of that year, Jade and Tanner uploaded a YouTube video where she shared she suffered a miscarriage.

"I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years," she said in the video. "I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that's said I don't matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain. My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others."

Instagram
Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

Evan and Carly won over everyone's hearts during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in Mexico in June 2017 and then had their first child, a daughter named Isabella Evelyn Bass, on Feb. 15, 2018. Like other Bachelor Nation couples before and after them, the Bass family grew by one more. In Nov. 2019, Carly gave birth to son Charlie

Evan also has three kids from a previous relationship.

Instagram
Trista & Ryan Sutter

Trista and Ryan are essentially the matriarch and patriarch of successful Bachelor Nation couples. Trista chose Ryan during the first season of The Bachelorette and set the standard for years and seasons to come. They got married in 2003 and have two children: Maxwell Alston Sutter, 14, and Blakesley Grace Sutter, 12.

Instagram
Desiree Hartstock & Chris Siegfried

Desiree and Chris fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. She gave birth to their second child Zander Cruz Siegfried on Jan. 12, 2019. He's the younger brother to Asher, who was born in 2016.

Instagram
Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley and J.P. met and fell in love on season 7 of The Bachelorette back in 2011. They got married in Dec. 2012 and renewed their vows in Aug. 2018 during a romantic vacation in Aruba. They, too, have two kids: Essex "Essie" Rose Rosenbaum and Fordham "Ford" Rhys Rosenbaum. However, in Oct. 2020, the reality TV stars announced their decision to split

Instagram
Jason & Molly Mesnick

Jason redefined "drama" and brought it to a whole new level on After the Final Rose when his season of The Bachelor came to an end. In a stunning twist (which reminded some people of the Arie-Becca-Lauren situation), Jason broke up with his fiancée Melissa Rycroft and revealed that he still had feelings for Molly Malaney. Fast forward and they're as happy as ever with their daughter Riley Anne Mesnick. Jason also has a son, Ty, from a previous marriage.

