Righteous Gemstones's Edi Patterson and Tim Baltz Dish on Judy and BJ's Love Story

As Judy Gemstone explained on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, when love BJ Barnes shared his dream of a Disney wedding, "We did it Nike style, dog. We just did it." It doesn't matter that they didn't take the time to inform her brothers Jesse (Danny McBride) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), or have patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) officiate the vows. Disney's Prince Eric filled in nicely.
But actress and show writer Edi Patterson speculated to E! News that there may have been more driving the couple to elope at the Happiest Place on Earth. "I think sometimes with things like that whims get followed in anger and/or in frustration," the actress, who plays Judy, said. "It probably was a split-second decision off of some kind of perceived fight that she had with her family," as is par for the course with the Gemstones.
Although the ceremony wasn't depicted in the show, Edi said, "I think you're seeing a lot of the wedding play out at the baptism."
Said baptism was held to pacify her siblings and father, who don't entirely like BJ (Tim Baltz) because he isn't a "true Christian," with Tim explaining to E! News that the ceremony wasn't just an initiation into the church, but the Gemstone family too. "It's a very symbolic episode and event for him," he shared of episode four storyline, "because I think to him, it probably feels like once this happens, he'll be fully accepted."
Of course, things don't go entirely as planned. During the elaborate party, the congregation and BJ's family witness a confrontation between Dr. Gemstone, Kelvin and Jesse, which ends with Kelvin in an ambulance. To top it all off, BJ's sister, KJ (Lily Sullivan), insults his onesie and cummerbund, prompting an intense standoff with Judy.
And, no, you weren't imagining that the confrontation was oddly…heated. "Judy thinks that BJ is the most attractive human on the earth and she's very, very into him sexually," Edi explained. "And on some animal level, his sister has a lot of those genes, so I think she's also repulsed and drawn to his sister."
There's also the fact that Judy only has Jesse and Kelvin for role models, so she tends to copy everything they do—for better or worse. Edi said this is why she got all up in KJ's face, sharing, "There's a certain amount of like when a dog humps another dog at the dog park like, I'm going to do this to make you uncomfortable."
In the end, BJ and Judy come together and prove they're in the relationship for the long haul, but how the f--k did a pastor's daughter and atheist fall in love?
Edi and Tim said answers will come in due time but for now it's a you-have-to-keep-watching situation. "We have definite ideas of how they met and how this all came together," Edi promised. "And I think ultimately, in a general way, it's an opposites attract type deal."
The good news is that God answered our prayers and Righteous Gemstones was renewed for a third season by HBO, so their love story may be featured in upcoming episodes.
To see the next episode of The Righteous Gemstones, tune in to HBO on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.