Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Weighs in on Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick's Feud

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has itself a situation.
And who better to break down all of the drama than Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino?
The 39-year-old reality TV personality stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 28, dishing on the MTV series' latest scandal: the fabricated rumor that Angelina Pivarnick spread about Vinny Guadagnino getting a girl pregnant.
"Listen, that's like a below the belt type of rumor," Mike said during the exclusive chat. "With all these flavors, and you chose to be salty!"
He continued, "I really didn't think that was a good situation and now, you know, as Vinny said, 'You lost me as a friend.' So now as a squad, we have to try to navigate how we want to all react to this."
That said, if there's anyone who can move on from this, it's the Jersey Shore gang. As Mike put it, "You're dealing with guys that have been on TV for over ten years. We have 70 episodes from the original Jersey Shore and over 100 with the new series, so these guys know exactly what they're doing."
That's not to say the cast hasn't grown over the years. In fact, Mike—the party boy turned family man—is perhaps the most evolved of all.
"Well, I've been changing...I'm six years sober," he said on Daily Pop. "Now being a father, I've definitely found my purpose. It's just an amazing—my biggest flex is being a dad."
Mike married Lauren Pesce in 2018, and last year, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Romeo Reign Sorrentino.
"My wife still lets me GTL because that's what makes me, me," Mike explained. "But obviously I come home and every day is a celebration with the baby. He just started crawling, he's eight months. Me and my wife are doing the husband and wife thing with dinner and the baby. It's really just an amazing chapter of my life and I really worked hard to get to what you're seeing right now."
In the future, Mike revealed he'd like to have more children: "I don't know how many. I would estimate maybe three, but very shortly I think we're going to start trying for a brother or a sister and again."
After all, "practice makes perfect in this situation," he added.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.