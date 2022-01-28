Watch Oliver Hudson Playfully Shade Sister Kate Hudson Over Her Movies

Oh, siblings. You can't live with them and you can't live without them.
While there's no question Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson have a strong bond, some may wonder just how passionate they are about the other's careers. The answer they gave when asked how much they watch each other's work during an appearance on the Jan. 27 episode of The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert may surprise you.
After Kate admitted to only watching the first episode of her brother's new Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, Oliver didn't get mad—he got even!
"I'm going to let her off the hook here," he joked to host Stephen Colbert. "We don't watch each other's stuff. I've seen maybe a third of your movies."
When Kate suggested that he hasn't seen any of them, he replied, "I know what you do. You've seen one movie of hers, you've seen them all."
But before you assume this is a total burn (um, both Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days are crucial must-watch material), Kate was quick to laugh it off and share more insight into the family's dynamics.
"The novelty has kind of worn off," she explained. "There's so much work that's being done. We definitely have good self-humor."
When it comes to who may be the favorite child, that may be a different story. According to Kate, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell let Oliver—nicknamed the "golden child"—get "away with everything." And Oliver doesn't necessarily disagree.
"For me, it was about letting them fall down, letting them have their experiences and not overparenting," he explained of Goldie and Kurt's parenting style. "We know that you were doing bad things, but we're going to let you do some bad things."
So maybe that's why Oliver can get away with playfully shading his sister on national TV.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights on CBS.