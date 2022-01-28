How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Deals With “Outside Noise”

Watch : Joseph Baena Dishes on Acting & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

The last time he listened to any gossip? Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena totally can't recall.

The 24-year-old real estate agent, who is also following in his dad's footsteps as an actor, sat down with Inside Edition on Thursday, Jan. 27, and shared why he doesn't let the media whirlwind surrounding him and his family distract him from his own goals.

"The media has always been in my face, but I kind of just drown it out," Joseph told the outlet. "It's like outside noise."

As the son of Arnold and Mildred Baena, the action star's housekeeper with whom he had an affair and fathered a son with while married to ex-wife Maria Shriver, Joseph has lived in the public eye for the majority of his life and had to deal with his fair share of headlines.

He's also had to grapple with his father's larger-than-life legacy in entertainment and politics, although Joseph denies any sense of pressure to fill his dad's shoes—even if they have the same size feet.