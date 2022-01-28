Why Clare Crawley's Latest Karaoke Session With Blake Monar Is Turning Heads

When it came to a little impromptu carpool karaoke, Clare Crawley and Blake Monar certainly, uh, rose to the occasion.
Just weeks after the Bachelorette star and her onetime suitor (who she sent home during the second week of her 2020 season) were first spotted hanging together during a weekend in Indiana, their continued journey together has Bachelor Nation fans buzzing.
On Jan. 27, Blake shared a clip to his Instagram Stories of the pair singing along to music while driving together, writing, "World's worst carpool [karaoke] duo." Just hours later, he shared another snippet of Clare showing off her best dance moves, captioning the post, "We have a lyrical dancer on our hands…"
The singing sessions and cozy weekend visits between the two come a little more than three months after a source confirmed to E! News that Clare had split with Dale Moss, her final rose recipient who proposed after just four episodes.
Their second breakup, coming eight months after their first in January 2021, had Clare opening up about her feelings.
"It's the deep pain of—this is the one that gets me—like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" she explained during an October episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast. "You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
She added, "The juxtaposition of...not wanting somebody to walk away but gladly holding the door for them because they want to walk away. I'll never do that again. If you want to walk away from me, I'll fight to the death to do what it takes to have a successful, thriving, great relationship."
Step one: Find someone who appreciates all your best moves?