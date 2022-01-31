Why Teresa Giudice Says the Margaret Josephs Food Fight Is "More Epic" Than Her Season 1 Table Flip

Watch : "RHONJ" Taglines, Martha's Prison Goals & Nick's Insecurities

Has Teresa Giudice just made Housewives history once again?

Things are about to get messy (literally and figuratively!) for Teresa and her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs when season 12 premieres tomorrow on Bravo. The bad blood begins to boil over once Margaret starts questioning the character of Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas.

"I thought she was my friend so it was just shocking to me to see her behavior," Teresa told E! News exclusively. "It's just saddens me."

Teresa continued, "The thing is when I first met Margaret I was sad, like I just lost my mother and we bonded over that. She was sad with me and I went through a lot of sad times since I've known Margaret. I lost my mom, I lost my dad. So now is a time that I'm so happy in my life and that's when you know who your true friends are. Like if you're happy and they're happy with you...I guess I kind of saw who my true friends are."