Ezra Miller Shares Cryptic Message to KKK in Instagram Video

Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in DC movies like Justice League, appeared to threaten a local Ku Klux Klan chapter in a new clip.

Here's a superhero-villain showdown we didn't see coming: It's The Flash vs. the Ku Klux Klan.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ezra Miller, who plays the DC superhero in the movies Suicide Squad and Justice League and in a standalone solo film set for release in November, posted an Instagram selfie video in which they appear to threaten the white supremacist group.

"Hi, this is Ezra Miller, a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard, and this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan," the star said. "Hello! First of all, how are ya'll doing? It's me. Look, if ya'll wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK?"

Miller added, "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now—and you know what I'm talking about—and then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. OK. Talk to you soon, OK? Byeeee!"

The 29-year-old star, who wore their Flash ring in the now-viral video, captioned the post, "Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah."

It is unclear why Miller, who was born and raised in New Jersey, targeted the Beulaville chapter of the KKK, which has no official online presence—not unusual situation for such organizations. There has been no reported KKK activity in the Beulaville area in decades although other branches of the group have held rallies in recent years elsewhere in North Carolina.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 1965, at the height of the Civil Rights era, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol sent a memo to the governor about a KKK rally held on a farm near Beulaville, a small town that is currently home to about 1,500 people. 

"The speakers lambasted everybody from the President on down concerning voting rights, racial trouble, etc," the document stated. "They denounced the Government with respect to racial circumstances. They announced they had collected $217 in donations at this rally and urged everyone to send in their trading stamps, Gold Bond and S and H Green Stamps, etc., in order that they could purchase an airplane which they needed badly. No incidents occurred during this rally. There was extremely heavy traffic."

