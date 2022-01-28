Cynthia Nixon Addresses All Your Burning Questions About And Just Like That…

Watch : Did Kim Cattrall SHADE "And Just Like That"?

Cynthia Nixon is looking at the wine glass half full.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the And Just Like That actress addressed some of the most divisive plot lines from the reboot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Starting with the elephant in the room: Kim Cattrall's absence.

Asked her thoughts on the decision to write the actress off by sending her to London after a fight with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), she admitted, "I thought it was great. I mean, I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute and then I love how there were layers to it."

"Like, there's the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other," she continued. "And I have to say—spoiler alert for any of you who haven't seen it yet—I felt like the flowers at the funeral were, you know. And I love that we keep checking in with her from time to time."