Cynthia Nixon Addresses All Your Burning Questions About And Just Like That…

Cynthia Nixon is looking at the wine glass half full.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, the And Just Like That actress addressed some of the most divisive plot lines from the reboot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Starting with the elephant in the room: Kim Cattrall's absence.
Asked her thoughts on the decision to write the actress off by sending her to London after a fight with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), she admitted, "I thought it was great. I mean, I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute and then I love how there were layers to it."
"Like, there's the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other," she continued. "And I have to say—spoiler alert for any of you who haven't seen it yet—I felt like the flowers at the funeral were, you know. And I love that we keep checking in with her from time to time."
But Cynthia's most controversial take isn't even about Samantha. But rather Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and whether their comedy is funny. Which, as it turns out, Cynthia and Miranda think Che is a laugh riot.
Next came the subject of Steve (David Eisenberg), who Miranda plans to divorce—at least, based on that last episode. Like the rest of us watching, Andy Cohen wanted to know if she understand why fans are so update with Steve's treatment.
I do," Cynthia said. "But that's the thing about breakups, oftentimes there's one person who's making the breakup happen and the other person who's reluctant. But I have to say that person who's reluctant is pretty miserable too and they're just not admitting it."
Finally, it was time to talk about the question on everyone's mind: Why is Miranda drinking so much?
Cynthia, sipping a non-alcoholic beverage, admitted "I love it. A lot of us were drinking more than we should've during the pandemic."
Fans can tune in to the season finale of HBO Max's And Just Like That on Thursday, Feb. 3.