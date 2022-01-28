Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Shares Biggest Lessons He Taught Her—And All of Us

At the center of Bob Saget's legacy is his unconditional love.
Just weeks after the Full House alum's shocking death, his 32-year-old daughter Lara Saget shared a touching message in her dad's honor.
"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of her embracing the actor. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."
She continued, "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."
On Jan. 9, just hours after performing at a stand-up comedy show, Bob was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was just 65 years old. The cause of his death has not been made public at this time.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the family said in a statement at the time. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."
Lara's heartwarming post comes a little over a week after Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, opened up about her "wonderful" life with her husband.
"Everybody knew him and loved him," Kelly told NBC News. "And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so, he always was just so kind and loving to everybody."
Kelly continued, "He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.'"