Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Shares Biggest Lessons He Taught Her—And All of Us

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

At the center of Bob Saget's legacy is his unconditional love.



Just weeks after the Full House alum's shocking death, his 32-year-old daughter Lara Saget shared a touching message in her dad's honor.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of her embracing the actor. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body."

She continued, "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."



On Jan. 9, just hours after performing at a stand-up comedy show, Bob was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was just 65 years old. The cause of his death has not been made public at this time.