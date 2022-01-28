Emma Roberts Reacts to Question About Garrett Hedlund Relationship

Emma Roberts is keeping her private life exactly that—private.
So when asked about the status of her relationship with Garrett Hedlund during an interview for Tatler's March cover story, published Jan. 28, the actress declined to comment.
"I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she did tell the magazine. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."
Although, this should come as no surprise to her fans as Roberts made it perfectly clear in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended."
Roberts and Hedlund, 37, first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2019, shortly after her breakup with Evan Peters. The Scream Queens star and the TRON: Legacy actor welcomed their first child together, a son named Rhodes, in December 2020. But recently, a source close to her confirmed to E! News that Roberts and Hedlund have split. However, the insider said, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."
During her interview with Tatler, the Unfabulous alum discussed her road to motherhood. As a teenager, the publication reported, Roberts planned to become a mom by the time she was 25. But in her late 20s, Tatler continued, she was diagnosed with endometriosis.
"I wasn't upset but I just felt the heaviness of the moment,'" Roberts recalled. "I sat with myself and thought, 'Luckily, I know older women who are great role models of the fact that you don't need children to be happy.' I either would or would not be a parent. Whichever one it was, I wanted to be in radical acceptance of it."
Roberts officially confirmed in August 2020 that she and Hedlund were expecting baby Rhodes, about two months after reports spread that she was pregnant. But considering the way she was treated by the paparazzi, it's no surprise that she wanted to keep the news private.
"The way I was followed and treated when I was pregnant was disgusting,'" she shared. "I'd be driving to a doctor's appointment and they'd be following me so closely. At one point, I remember saying to them, 'Please don't do that, I'm eight months pregnant.' But they don't care. It's not the fun, creative part of the job, for sure."
These days, Roberts is busy acting, running her company Belletrist and raising Rhodes, whose famous family and friends also include Julia Roberts and godfather Tim McGraw.
"I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman," she told Tatler about her son. "I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life. What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there's nothing he couldn't ask or tell me."