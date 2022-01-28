Emma Roberts Reacts to Question About Garrett Hedlund Relationship

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Emma Roberts is keeping her private life exactly that—private.

So when asked about the status of her relationship with Garrett Hedlund during an interview for Tatler's March cover story, published Jan. 28, the actress declined to comment.

"I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she did tell the magazine. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."

Although, this should come as no surprise to her fans as Roberts made it perfectly clear in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended."

Roberts and Hedlund, 37, first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2019, shortly after her breakup with Evan Peters. The Scream Queens star and the TRON: Legacy actor welcomed their first child together, a son named Rhodes, in December 2020. But recently, a source close to her confirmed to E! News that Roberts and Hedlund have split. However, the insider said, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."