Chris Brown Speaks Out After Being Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Raping Woman on Yacht

Watch : Timeline: Chris Brown’s Arrests & Legal Troubles Over the Years

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault, rape and drug use.

Chris Brown has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the 32-year-old singer is being sued by a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleges that she was drugged and raped by Brown on a yacht that was docked near Diddy's Florida home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Amid the allegations, Brown took to Instagram Story to send a message to his followers. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," he wrote, referencing the term for lie. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls--t." He followed up the note with a photo of himself smirking with his arms crossed. E! News reached out to Brown's manager, as well as a lawyer that has previously represented him, for comment but did not hear back.

According to the court filing, the woman, who is described as a "professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist" in the suit, was invited to the yacht by Brown during a FaceTime call she was having with a friend who was also aboard the ship. She claims that Brown grabbed the phone and "told her that he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star island as soon as possible."

Upon arrival, the woman alleges that Brown took her to the boat's kitchen and gave her a "red cup with a mixed drink."