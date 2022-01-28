Alexa Demie Didn’t Know She Broke Sydney Sweeney’s Toe—Until This Late-Night Interview

Watch : Sydney Sweeney - 2018 Emmys Glambot

Break a leg toe.



Along with her Euphoria co-stars, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie in the teen drama) has been busy celebrating the show's successful first and currently airing second season.



However, if you're wondering just how the cast celebrated such an epic debut on HBO Max, as Sydney explained during the Jan. 26 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, she missed some of the wrap party due to a medical emergency, unknowingly inflicted by co-star Alexa Demie.



"Well, my toe got stepped on during filming and it just exploded," Sydney told James Corden. "So, I ended up at the ER."



But fear not, the actress was able to make it to the celebrations after all. As she explained, "And then I showed up, and I was high on morphine. They [the cast] were like, ‘We have never seen you like this before.' I'm like, ‘Nor has my toe.'"