Chelsea Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Chelsea Handler Hilariously Accepts Comedy Act Award

If there's anyone who could find the positive in an otherwise terrible situation, it's Chelsea Handler.

The comedienne has a talent for making unfortunate moments seem funny, a skill that she put to good use with the Vaccinated and Horny tour, which kicked off in September and runs through October. In her standup routine she details the difficulties of dating during a pandemic, the perils of Windexing takeout containers and reveals just how many drugs she did in her free time.

And though it's a comedy tour, Chelsea shared in an exclusive interview with E! News that the goal is to reunite people. As she put it, now is the time for everyone "to be together and appreciate the things in life that we had forgotten."

Continue scrolling for a preview of Chelsea's tour and her advice to people questioning if they will ever find their Jo Koy.