Damian Lewis Honors Late Wife Helen McCrory During His Return to the Stage

Watch : "Harry Potter's" Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Helen McCrory's legacy lives on in those who knew her best, including husband Damian Lewis.

During a poetry reading in London on Jan. 25, the actor paid tribute to the late Harry Potter star.

Held at the Lyttelton Theatre, the event was called A Poet for Every Day of the Year and was dedicated to McCrory, who had participated in previous years. According to the British newspaper The Times, Lewis stood in front of the audience in what was his first stage appearance since McCrory's passing and told a story about John Dennis, an English poet, critic and dramatist from the 18th century who's been credited with originating the phrase "steal my thunder."

But as Lewis reportedly put it, "One person whose thunder absolutely would not be stolen was Helen McCrory. You could try, but it wouldn't work."

Lewis wasn't the only actor in attendance. Simon Russell Beale, Fay Ripley, Danny Sapani and Lesley Sharp were also at the event, which was hosted by writer Allie Esiri. In addition, The Times reported that Helena Bonham Carter, a friend of McCrory's who'd appeared in the Harry Potter movies with her, was in the crowd.