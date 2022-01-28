The Euphoria Dress Trend Everyone Is Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Megan Fox stunned at the Billboard Music Awards in a sultry cut-out dress by Mugler. Then, Kendall Jenner wore a cut-out dress from MÔNOT's SS22 collection to a friend's wedding, a controversial choice that many said upstaged the bride.
But arguably the most impactful look on the cut-out dress trend was worn by the coolest girl in school, Maddy Perez, in Euphoria's season two premiere.
After Maddy, played by actress Alexa Demie, graced our screens in her skin-tight AKNA dress and gloves, searches for "black cut-out dress" increased by 890 per cent, according to fashion data analysts at e-commerce marketplace Love the Sales. It's no surprise that the exact look Alexa's character wore sold out, and it's not the first time one of Maddy's cut-out outfits made such an incredible impact. Her I.AM.GIA set became the inspiration for many Halloween costumes and going-out looks after she wore it to a party in season one.
If you were a part of the surge in searches inspired by dresses like the ones worn by Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner, and another one of Maddy's Euphoria outfits that we just must recreate, your search is over. Scroll below for 15 ways to wear the trend featuring styles from Revolve, Reformation, H&M, and more.
ASYOU cut-out mini dress in black
Maddy's dress from Euphoria is sleeveless, and she pairs it with gloves. This dress is giving similar vibes, but the sleeves are attached!
Cut-out Dress
We just can't believe how cute this dress is. And for $12.99? Easiest add-to-cart decision ever! Act quickly, though, because this style is sure to go quickly.
Alexei Dress
This dress from Reformation is just so elegant and chic.
Susana Monaco Cut-out Strap Solid Dress
If you're going for a more subtle take on the trend, this dress is perfect for you. It's super elegant, but features cut-outs on the side and back to add a little ~spice~ to your look. It also comes in white and a gorgeous raspberry color.
Bershka cut-out twist detail glitter dress in copper
If your closet is filled with LBDs, we suggest this dress from ASOS! You'll stay on-trend while switching things up in this gorgeous sparkly copper color.
Glittery Cut-out Dress
This sparkly black midi dress is so versatile. Pair it with a leather jacket for a night out and repurpose it in the warmer months. It's giving us summer nights at the beach vibes.
Aria Cove high neck cut-out ring detail mini dress in black
We love this high neck (read: bra friendly) version of this trend. The cut-out ring detail is giving 90s vibes in the best way!
Erika Cut-Out Dress
How cute is this for a night out? We're obsessed with the asymmetrical design of this dress.
Black satin ruched keyhole front mini dress
We love the keyhole cut-out on this dress as a subtle nod to the trend. It also features satin ruching for a super flattering look.
Kendall & Kylie Floral Cutout Bodycon Dress
You may not be able to get your hands on the dress that Kendall wore to her friend's wedding, but you can wear this cut-out dress from her line at Pacsun!
Kinsey Dress
Reformation does it again with this fun and flirty lace-up cut-out dress!
Black mesh drape front mini dress
How cute are these mesh sleeves? The perfect addition to this LBD!
Knot-Front Cutout Halter Midi Dress
This dress features a cut-out and a halter: two trends that it-girls are loving this season!
Lioness cut out lace mini dress in black
The lace details make this cut-out LBD even more unique!