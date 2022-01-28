The Euphoria Dress Trend Everyone Is Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Megan Fox stunned at the Billboard Music Awards in a sultry cut-out dress by Mugler. Then, Kendall Jenner wore a cut-out dress from MÔNOT's SS22 collection to a friend's wedding, a controversial choice that many said upstaged the bride.

But arguably the most impactful look on the cut-out dress trend was worn by the coolest girl in school, Maddy Perez, in Euphoria's season two premiere.

After Maddy, played by actress Alexa Demie, graced our screens in her skin-tight AKNA dress and gloves, searches for "black cut-out dress" increased by 890 per cent, according to fashion data analysts at e-commerce marketplace Love the Sales. It's no surprise that the exact look Alexa's character wore sold out, and it's not the first time one of Maddy's cut-out outfits made such an incredible impact. Her I.AM.GIA set became the inspiration for many Halloween costumes and going-out looks after she wore it to a party in season one.

If you were a part of the surge in searches inspired by dresses like the ones worn by Megan Fox, Kendall Jenner, and another one of Maddy's Euphoria outfits that we just must recreate, your search is over. Scroll below for 15 ways to wear the trend featuring styles from Revolve, Reformation, H&M, and more.