Why Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Compares Fame to “Being a Dog on the Tube”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

On the other hand, starring in a nail-biting drama in grandiose wardrobe is just as breathtaking as it sounds. "On Bridgerton, walking into a ballroom, with hundreds of extras, all in custom-made clothes and the wigs and hair, it does feel like being transported back in time," Nicola said. "It gives me joy, genuinely."



As she gears up for the premiere of the show's anticipated second season, Nicola does have a bit of advice for any dear readers also aiming to make it big.



"Whenever people say they want to get into this industry, I'm like, you've got to want it so badly," she said. "Because if you don't, you'd be mad to do it, absolutely mad. I barely saw my family last year because of filming. There's a lot of sacrifices to be made. In my twenties, I never went on holiday. I was so broke. So, I never want to sell people this ideal that it's all wonderful and fun. It's hard work. But it's amazing. I wouldn't do anything else."