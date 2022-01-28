Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo During Baby Playdate With Henry Golding

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

One big, happy family!

Olivia Munn officially shared her first family photo with partner John Mulaney and their son, Malcom, to her Instagram feed on Thursday, Jan. 27. The couple, whose relationship was made public last May, posed for a smiling group picture alongside their friends: Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

It turned into a baby playdate after Olivia introduced her 2-month-old baby to Lyla. The X-Men actress captioned a carousel of photos, "Malcolm met Lyla today." The four stars were seen cuddling their little ones while enjoying some time outdoors.

Other stars even seemed jealous of the get-together. Whitney Cummings quickly joked, "I guess this Evite went to junk." Styling Hollywood star Adair Curtis added, "OK, we're coming over and bringing Arrow for the next baby hang."

Earlier this week, John celebrated two months since his son's birth. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," the comedian shared. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."