Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out After Attending Protest of Vaccine Mandates

Watch : Evangeline Lilly Dismisses COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Warning

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly spoke out about attending an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The Ant-Man star, who has previously apologized for her "arrogant" COVID-19 beliefs, took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 27, to share photos from the protest. According to Lilly, she was at the rally "to support bodily sovereignty."

"I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will," she began in the caption, before listing what she maintains are consequences to not getting the vaccine, including "violent attacks," loss of employment and education, "alienation from loved ones" and "excommunication from society."

She continued, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems."

Lilly, who shares two children with The Hobbit actor Norman Kali, added, "I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today," along with the hashtag #medicalfreedom.