Megan Fox Reveals What She’d Wear as "AP Teacher" in Euphoria

Megan Fox has officially won the Euphoria High style challenge. She revealed a sultry ensemble with fierce orange makeup while dressing up as her take on an AP lit teacher from Euphoria.

Class is now in session for Ms. Fox's AP lit class. 

Megan Fox had a bit of fun while playing pretend during an Instagram photo shoot on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Transformers bombshell, 35, shared her take on what she'd look like if she was a part of the Euphoria cast.

As she put it, "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High," she'd rock neon orange nails and eyeshadow, along with a cutout top and flare trousers. Naturally, her accessories would also be on-trend with Gen Z styles, as she held up a tiny lavender purse with matching pointed-toe pumps. Best Dressed Award over here! 

Needless to say, she's definitely the class favorite when it comes to the Euphoria High challenge, where social media users share what they'd wear if they went to school with Euphoria characters Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and the cast of the HBO Max show.

Fans were loving Megan's bold take on her schoolgirl style. One wrote, "I'd have perfect attendance," while another said, "that would be my dream." One fan even requested a crossover event with her cheerleader character from the 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body, saying, "Jennifer Check teaching at Euphoria High let's make that happen."

We suppose in this alternate universe that would make her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, the music teacher at Euphoria High—and we're not mad about it.

See more of Megan's riskiest fashion looks below.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Lady in Lace

Megan sent pulses racing when she was photographed wearing an all-black lace outfit in September 2021.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Strike A Pose!

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress struck a pose whole attending an event for Cosmopolitan in 2005.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Megan wore a show-stopping dress for the 2009 premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Don Arnold/Getty Images
Captivating in Color

The actress wowed her orange-and-white look for the 2014 premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Sydney, Australia.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images
Ripping the Runway

The Transformers star ripped the runway during the Autumn/Winter Liverpool Fashion Fest in Mexico in September 2017.

SGranitz/WireImage
Pretty in Plaid

For the 2003 premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Megan (pictured with David Gallagher) wore a show-stopping mini skirt, paired with a black top for the occasion.

Shutterstock
Look of Love

Newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out during a romantic trip to Milan, Italy in January 2022.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Camera Ready

While leaving a photoshoot in August 2021, Megan wore a striking all-red ensemble.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Perfect Match

After the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan Fox and MGK stepped out for a double date with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Hot

Megan turned heads in her red dress for the 2021 MET Gala.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Must See

Dare to bare! Megan wore a head-turning dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Red Carpet Pros

Megan and MGK stepped out in style for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

