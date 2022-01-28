Exclusive

This First Look at the New Celebrity Big Brother House Reveals Chilly Aesthetic

Step inside the Celebrity Big Brother with this E! News exclusive first look. Spoiler alert: There's one major change this season!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 28, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesLamar OdomCelebrities
Watch: "Celebrity Big Brother" EXCLUSIVE House Tour

We are snow excited about this season! 

On Jan. 26, CBS announced the all–new star–studded cast that will be heading into the Big Brother home for season three of Celebrity Big Brother. And now, E! News has an exclusive first look inside the first floor of the home that Todrick Hall, Lamar OdomShanna Moakler and more will be living in while competing for their shot at the grand prize of $250,000.  

And this home renovation will surely make you want to grab your hats, gloves and skis. (Or just some hot cocoa to sip in the lodge.) This season's contemporary Swiss chalet-themed house features a fireplace and a beaded crystal chandelier—with over 300,000 individual beads—in the entranceway and is completed with custom travel posters.

And the biggest reveal of all? The spiral staircase is gone. Yes, you read that right! Fans of the show know that in the past, Big Brother houseguests have used to staircase to gain access to the upper rooms. But after almost 20 seasons, the fixture has been replaced with a three–landing staircase.

photos
Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Scroll through to see all the first look images of the first floor of the Celebrity Big Brother home ahead of its Feb. 2 premiere on CBS.

CBS
The Staircase

Say goodbye to the spiral staircase! 

For nearly 20 seasons, Big Brother houseguests have used the spiral staircase to gain access to the upper rooms of the house. But now, for the first time ever, that fixture has been replaced with a grand, three-landing staircase. This new feature opens up the house, allowing for shocking entrances and exits.

CBS
The Entryway

The entryway features a dazzling beaded crystal chandelier, with over 300,000 individual beads, making it look like icicles are hanging from the ceiling. The internal LED lighting reflects the intricate snowflake sculpture below, making an illuminating first impression inside the house.

CBS
The Kitchen

The kitchen got a major remodel and features a mural of the Northern Lights overhead, along with giant gold pendant lights and wood beams.

CBS
The Kitchen Island

The kitchen now features built-in appliances and a cooktop.

CBS
The Dining Area

The Saarinen-inspired table is the perfect spot for both dinner conversations and nomination ceremonies.

CBS
The Dining Area

The dining area also features blue velvet seating and beautiful matching table settings with blue and gold accents.

CBS
The Living Room

How cozy is this living room? 

With a custom-built curved sofa, stacked stone on the walls and a firewood rack with back-lit crystal snowflakes, everyone will want to grab a wool blanket and some cocoa.

CBS
The Fireplace

The living room features a mid-century fire-pit, complete with stacked birch logs and its own conversation pit seating.

CBS
Ski-Themed Posters

The custom-made travel posters of Swiss landmarks—including a ski resort in Zermatt and the Matterhorn—pull the living room together. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

4

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

5

Drew Barrymore Said Luke Wilson Dated "Other People" During Romance

Latest News

Exclusive

Your First Look at the Celebrity Big Brother House

Damian Lewis Honors Late Wife Helen McCrory During His Return to Stage

Last Day to Shop CUUP's Can't Miss Sale

The Euphoria Dress Trend Everyone Is Searching For

Exclusive

Bill Pruin's Daughters Discuss His Death in 20/20 Preview

Why Nicola Coughlan Compares Fame to “Being a Dog on the Tube”

20 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Reality TV Fan in Your Life