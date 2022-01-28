Treat Yourself to a Valentine’s Day Beauty Haul With These 15 Swoon-Worthy Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While you're shopping for the perfect Valentine's and Galentine's Day gifts for the special people in your life, be sure to take some time to shop for yourself. Since we're huge beauty lovers, we like to believe there's no better way to practice self-love than to treat yourself to a nice beauty haul.
Right now, there are some great limited-edition Valentine's Day products that are definitely worth checking out. For instance, ColourPop just released their Secret Admirer Collection which features a gorgeous pink and red palette, luxe lip cremes, super cute heart-shaped blushes (which are guaranteed to sell out!) and more.
So from ColourPop to Charlotte Tilbury, Laneige to Nars, we've rounded up some must-have beauty essentials for Valentine's Day. Check those out below.
ColourPop Secret Admirer Eyeshadow Palette
ColourPop just released their Valentine's Day collection for this year, and naturally, we want every single thing. The Secret Admirer eyeshadow palette is definitely one you should add to your bag. It comes with nine gorgeous pink, burgundy and mauve eyeshadows in shimmering metallic and creamy matte finishes. Plus, the two heart pans make it every cute.
ColourPop Text Me Pressed Powder Blush
Now here's a product we're definitely stocking up on. ColorPop's heart-shaped blushes are a must-have for any beauty lover. The powders are soft, buildable, super blendable and feel silky smooth. There are several shades to choose from, but the packaging is the real seller. Who doesn't want to have a few of these in their collection?
ColourPop Date Night Lip Creme
The lip crèmes included in the collection are a hybrid of lipstick and lip balm. In fact, they're formulate with good-for-your-lips ingredients like vitamin E, maracuja superfruit oil and Vitamin C. It has a soft matte finish and every shade perfectly matches one of the pressed powder blushes above. We highly recommend getting a set for yourself.
If you love all the products, you can buy the entire Secret Admirer collection for $165.
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame Luxury Red Eyeshadow Palette
If you want to create a pretty red eyeshadow look in honor of the day of love, Charlotte Tilbury's Walk of No Shame luxury eyeshadow palette may be just the thing you need. It comes with four universally-flattering shadows in red, crimson and rose-gold shades. They're totally buildable so you can be as subtle or bold as you want. If you want to go the pink route, the Pillow Talk quad is a great option with nude-pink shades.
Kaja Love Swipe Lightweight Cushiony Lip Mousse
We were pretty much sold by the packaging alone, but Sephora shoppers say the product itself is definitely worth the try. Kaja's Love Swipe lip mousse comes in five shades including Call Me (deep berry red), Everygirl (peachy nude) and I'm Melting (mauve plum). It's made with cottonseed oil, raspberry seed oil and vitamin E, all of which work together to moisturize, soften and nourish the lips. According to reviewers, ti's non-sticky or drying and the texture is really nice.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
No makeup look is complete without a little bit of mascara. This $5 false lash effect mascara from Essence will give you full, bold, dramatic-looking lashes that are perfect for Valentine's Day. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 156,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers say it works just as good as any of the $20 ones you're probably using right now. Must-try!
Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton Divine Blush and Glow Trio: Love at First Blush
You'll burn for this Pat McGrath's Divine Blush and Glow Trio from the Bridgerton-inspired collection that was released earlier this year. It comes with two stunning blushes and a luminous highlighter that was formulated to be silky smooth and luxurious. It's a palette you should definitely treat yourself to.
Natasha Denona Valentine's Makeup Set - Mini Eyeshadow Palette and Brush
This limited-edition mini eyeshadow palette from Natasha Denona has five eyeshadows that are perfect for Valentine's Day. You can play around to create a V-Day look that's totally your style. Plus, it comes with a medium blending brush.
Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder - Valentine’s Day Edition
Set your makeup with this radiant, light-reflecting setting powder from Nars. It's limited-edition and comes in this sleek, collectible Valentine's Day compact.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum
Looking for a sexy and seductive scent that's good for a night out? Get your hands on Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum. It's a warm floral scent with notes of peach, ruby orchid and vanilla. According to Sephora reviewers, fans of the original Flowerbomb won't be disappointed with this. It's luxurious, subtly sweet and not overpowering. Plus, the ruby pink bottle is stunning.
Essie Limited Edition Valentine's Day 2022 Nail Polish
Essie's limited-edition Valentine's Day nail polishes for this year include very pretty colors including a shimmery pink, a neutral pink, a deep crimson and a blush pink with blue undertones. Buy them all, get some wine, and have a fun Galentine's Day in with a bunch of your best friends.
Mighty Patch Nose from Hero Cosmetics
The Mighty Patch Nose strips are perfect for those times when your skin decides to act up and you have a big event the next day. Put this on before you go to bed and you'll have clearer skin when you wake up. It's as simple as that.
All Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub
If you want a "smooth, irresistible sexy pout" this Valentine's Day and beyond, get this all-natural vegan lip scrub the next time you place an Amazon order. It comes in coconut sorbet and matcha latte, it has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews and it's just $10. As one reviewer wrote, "My lips are no longer breaking apart and frightening the common folk. I scrub at night, wipe off, and apply rose balm. In the morning the birds sing and my husband smooches my smooth as silk mouth. My lips are so dang kissable, I wish I could kiss myself too. Thanks, Handmade Heroes."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
While you're at it, why not stock up on the cult-fave Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? It's so smooth, super moisturizing and will leave your lips feeling so soft. We can't recommend this enough! Not only do Sephora and Amazon shoppers love it, so many celebs have said they use it too!
Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips Duo
Nothing says Valentine's Day than a bold red lip. Charlotte Tilbury's Limitless Lucky Lips Duo comes with two ultra-matte lipsticks including the Love Flame shade and one of your choosing. They're long-wearing, go on smooth and look so good on.
