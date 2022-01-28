Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo of Her Daughters While Hiking With Grandma

Watch : Charlize Theron Makes a Splash in Rare Video With 2 Daughters

Like mother, like daughter!

Charlize Theron gave a glimpse at her family life on Thursday, Jan. 27, with a new pic of her two daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7. The Instagram photo made it clear that a love of nature runs in the fam, as the Bombshell star captured her daughters on a hike in the woods along with their grandma (the actress' mom, Gerda).

While Charlize was absent from the pic, Gerda kept her arm around Jackson, who was dressed in a tie-dye set. Like any explorer, she knew it's all about having the right accessories—in this case, wearing a campfire hat and carrying a walking stick for their outdoor adventure. August was dressed in light denim shorts and a white tee during the family bonding time.

Charlize, 46, revealed the photo in honor of Gerda's birthday, writing, "I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it's is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life."