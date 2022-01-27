Broken Hearts First Aid Kit: Essentials for Anyone Going Through a Breakup This Valentine's Day

Whether you've just gone through a breakup or your crush won't text you back, we've rounded up everything you need to mend your broken heart.

By Carly Shihadeh, Marenah Dobin Jan 27, 2022 11:49 PMTags
E-Comm: Broken Hearts First Aid Kit

If you have a broken heart that needs mending… stat! Then you've come to the right place. This is a safe space if you've just gone through a breakup, fallen victim to ghosting, or you're honestly just hurt about your (wo)man who's not your (wo)man. We've all been there.

Be kind and gentle to yourself. Take solace in a self care day. Light some candles and take a nice bubble bath, eat something sweet, and then cozy up in a hoodie and weighted blanket. And, if you're not currently going through a split, your heartbroken friend will appreciate these must-have items in our Broken Hearts First Aid Kit.

Bearaby Cotton Napper

Maybe you're not used to sleeping alone quite yet. A weighted blanket feels like a hug/cuddle and it also has so many benefits. This is just what you need to relax and ease stress for some restful sleep. This blanket is available in several different weights and colors.

$199-$279
Bearaby
$249-$270
Nordstrom

Boohoo Self Love Club Twist Text Hoodie

No need to steal his hoodies when you have this one to cuddle up in. This sweatshirt is so cute and features a message about the most important type of relationship: the one you have with yourself! 

$40
$16
Boohoo

Goop The Martini Bath Soak

Treat your body and your mind to some TLC with goop's Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak. These bath salts take the edge off during "turbulent times," and what's more turbulent than a broken heart? 

$35
The Detox Market

No Scrubs Prosecco + Raspberry Soy Candle

This candle was inspired by the classic TLC song. It's the perfect reminder that you don't need a scrub in your life.

$11
Etsy

Breakable Smooth Chocolate Heart

Take out some frustrations on this breakable chocolate heart. You can pick the color and flavor. It even comes with a mallet. This is a therapeutic and delicious gift for anyone with some heartbreak.

$18
Etsy

Renpho Eye Massager With Heat

This eye massager is a great way to relax, especially if there are some post-breakup tears. It is the comfortable, heated massage that your tired eyes could really use after a split. It's available in four different colors and it has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$80
$70
Amazon

Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal

This is a sweet gift for a heartbroken friend. Fill out with answers to all of the prompts and you will bring a smile to their face. This journal has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$10
Amazon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Create a calming, happy ambiance with some comforting scents. A diffuser is such a game changer for transforming your personal space and your mood, especially in the midst of heartbreak. Plus, this one is just as chic as it is functional.

$119
Sephora
$119
Vitruvi
$119
Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire

If you're not kissing anyone for a while, you might as well throw on some red lipstick. This one from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is incredibly hydrating with a velvety soft matte finish.

$20
Sephora

818 Blanco Tequila

If you're looking to elevate your mood, try some of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila for a pick-me-up.

$40
Total Wine

SKIMS Cozy Cozy Short Robe

Give yourself or a heartbroken pal the incredibly comforting Cozy robe from Kim Kardashian's Skims. Dressing for happiness is definitely a thing thanks to this incredibly soft fabric. You will live in this one.

$108
SKIMS
$108
Nordstrom

Boys Lie Beanie Baby

If he broke your heart, we're on your side. Promise. 

$27
Revolve

Celavi Collagen Facial Face Mask- 12 Masks

Self-care is always important, especially after a split. This set of 12 sheet masks is just what you need for some self-care, hydration, and calming vibes. This set has 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
$12
Amazon

If you're looking for more Valentine's Day gift ideas, check out these suggestions for long distance couples.

