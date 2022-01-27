Broken Hearts First Aid Kit: Essentials for Anyone Going Through a Breakup This Valentine's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have a broken heart that needs mending… stat! Then you've come to the right place. This is a safe space if you've just gone through a breakup, fallen victim to ghosting, or you're honestly just hurt about your (wo)man who's not your (wo)man. We've all been there.
Be kind and gentle to yourself. Take solace in a self care day. Light some candles and take a nice bubble bath, eat something sweet, and then cozy up in a hoodie and weighted blanket. And, if you're not currently going through a split, your heartbroken friend will appreciate these must-have items in our Broken Hearts First Aid Kit.
Boohoo Self Love Club Twist Text Hoodie
No need to steal his hoodies when you have this one to cuddle up in. This sweatshirt is so cute and features a message about the most important type of relationship: the one you have with yourself!
Goop The Martini Bath Soak
Treat your body and your mind to some TLC with goop's Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak. These bath salts take the edge off during "turbulent times," and what's more turbulent than a broken heart?
Breakable Smooth Chocolate Heart
Take out some frustrations on this breakable chocolate heart. You can pick the color and flavor. It even comes with a mallet. This is a therapeutic and delicious gift for anyone with some heartbreak.
Renpho Eye Massager With Heat
This eye massager is a great way to relax, especially if there are some post-breakup tears. It is the comfortable, heated massage that your tired eyes could really use after a split. It's available in four different colors and it has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal
This is a sweet gift for a heartbroken friend. Fill out with answers to all of the prompts and you will bring a smile to their face. This journal has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Create a calming, happy ambiance with some comforting scents. A diffuser is such a game changer for transforming your personal space and your mood, especially in the midst of heartbreak. Plus, this one is just as chic as it is functional.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Inspire
If you're not kissing anyone for a while, you might as well throw on some red lipstick. This one from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is incredibly hydrating with a velvety soft matte finish.
818 Blanco Tequila
If you're looking to elevate your mood, try some of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila for a pick-me-up.
SKIMS Cozy Cozy Short Robe
Give yourself or a heartbroken pal the incredibly comforting Cozy robe from Kim Kardashian's Skims. Dressing for happiness is definitely a thing thanks to this incredibly soft fabric. You will live in this one.
Celavi Collagen Facial Face Mask- 12 Masks
Self-care is always important, especially after a split. This set of 12 sheet masks is just what you need for some self-care, hydration, and calming vibes. This set has 5-star Amazon reviews.
