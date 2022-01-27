Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Shares First Photos of Her Baby Girl

Watch : "Twenty Somethings," "Vanderpump" Party & "Selling Tampa"

Sharelle Rosado is ready to introduce the world to her new daughter, Serenity Paula Johnson.

The Selling Tampa star and her fiancé, former NFL player Chad Johnson, welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 2. And now, E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos of their bundle of joy.

In one picture taken by Modern Newborn Photography, the infant is seen adorably smiling in her crib while wearing a flower crown. Another image snapped by Sharelle's colleague, Allure Realty chief marketing officer Gabriel Antonio, shows the reality star holding her family's newest addition in a sweet mother-daughter moment.

"She's such a blessing," Sharelle told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Oh my goodness. She's adorable."

But she isn't the only one enjoying this special time with little Serenity. According to Sharelle—who is also mom to Ariana, 15, Marcus, 13, and Denim, 5—her older kids have also been bonding with their sibling.