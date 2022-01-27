Man Arrested Outside of Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Trying to Gain Access

Watch : Taylor Swift's "Biggest Fear" Comes True as Stalker Arrested Again

A man has been arrested following an incident on the street of Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building.

According to the New York Police Department, witnesses called New York's non-emergency services number to report a man driving the wrong way on Swift's street at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The man collided with a portable restroom on that street, police said, and then reversed back and hit part of the sidewalk. The NYPD said there was no structural damage caused to the building.

After exiting his vehicle, the man attempted to remove a building's intercom system by pulling it out, according to the NYPD. The police said the man was trying to gain access. After he was unsuccessful, he walked away and was then approached by officers, who took him into custody.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, published photos of a damaged intercom reportedly at Swift's building. It's unclear if she was at her New York apartment at the time of the incident.

According to the NYPD, the man was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.