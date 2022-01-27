Eric Dane Addresses Those Fan Theories About Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria

We hate to burst your bubble but Eric Dane says that young Cal's love interest is not Derek Shepherd.
In the latest episode of Euphoria, which aired Sunday, Jan. 24, viewers were taken back to see Cal (Elias Kacavas') high school days and be introduced to his best friend, Derek (Henry Elkenberry). The flashback shows the teens embark on their first romantic relationships with women before taking a trip to a gay bar, where they share an intimate kiss. Any hopes for a relationship are shattered when Cal finds out his girlfriend Marcia is pregnant.
Grey's Anatomy fans were quick to speculate if Derek was a callback to Eric's role opposite Patrick Dempsey in the Shonda Rhimes series. After all, Patrick's character was named Derek Shepherd.
But in an exclusive interview with E! News, Eric said it was "purely coincidence" that show writer Sam Levinson chose that specific name for young Cal's love interest. So don't expect a Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria crossover event anytime soon.
But Eric was happy to share Cal's bittersweet backstory, because it was "totally necessary" in explaining how he became the man he is. "I don't think it excuses all of his behaviors," he explained. "But I think it might add sort of a human element to Cal, whereas before you were having a tough time seeing that."
Yes, some fans may have a hard time sympathizing with Cal when he's done such terrible things to other people. However, Eric said life isn't as black and white as people want to believe. He encouraged viewers to be more openminded, saying, "I guess he is one of the antagonists but you don't have to be mad at the guy."
And the same can be said of Cal's son Nate (Jacob Elordi), who is just as complicated as his father.
While fans want Cal to be enraged with his son for stealing his sex tape, Eric thinks that Nate has been punished enough after Fez (Angus Cloud) put him in the hospital. And the sick thing is that Eric thinks "Nate enjoyed it a little bit."
"Like that was his penance for everything he's done," he mused, "and now he's paid his dues."
See what Sam Levinson has in store for Cal when the next episode of Euphoria airs on HBO Sunday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m.