Eric Dane Addresses Those Fan Theories About Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria

We hate to burst your bubble but Eric Dane says that young Cal's love interest is not Derek Shepherd.

In the latest episode of Euphoria, which aired Sunday, Jan. 24, viewers were taken back to see Cal (Elias Kacavas') high school days and be introduced to his best friend, Derek (Henry Elkenberry). The flashback shows the teens embark on their first romantic relationships with women before taking a trip to a gay bar, where they share an intimate kiss. Any hopes for a relationship are shattered when Cal finds out his girlfriend Marcia is pregnant.

Grey's Anatomy fans were quick to speculate if Derek was a callback to Eric's role opposite Patrick Dempsey in the Shonda Rhimes series. After all, Patrick's character was named Derek Shepherd.

But in an exclusive interview with E! News, Eric said it was "purely coincidence" that show writer Sam Levinson chose that specific name for young Cal's love interest. So don't expect a Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria crossover event anytime soon.