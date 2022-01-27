Why Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" For Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's coast-to-coast romance is heating up in a big way.
The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star recently returned to the SKIMS founder's hometown of Los Angeles to whisk her away on a series of dates and group outings. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the two joined her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends at a Korean barbecue restaurant and an escape room. Also that night, Kim, 41, and Pete visited Jeff Bezos' mansion.
"They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard," a source close to Kim told E! News about the reality star and Pete. "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."
The insider shared, "She's getting to know Pete's friends and he's getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are."
The source added that Pete is staying at a hotel during his trip to Los Angeles and that "Kim is meeting up with him whenever she can."
Kim and her flame have taken their romance across the country and overseas. Kim and Pete were previously photographed together earlier this month, also in Los Angeles, on a pizza dinner date. A week earlier, they vacationed together in the Bahamas. In late December, Kim joined Pete in his hometown of New York City, where they caught a movie at a theater on his native Staten Island and later hit up an Italian restaurant for dinner. Scott Disick joined them.
Kim and Pete began officially dating in mid-November, following weeks of romance rumors and nine months after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares four children. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rap artist claimed that he was recently "stopped" at the gate of Kim's family house—his former home—by her security team after picking up their children from school. He also said, "I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to."
However, another source told E! News, "Pete has never been to the house. He has never met the kids." The insider continued, "Kim has set boundaries. It's her house. Kanye can't just come over unannounced."
See photos of Kim, Pete and Khloe from their recent outing: