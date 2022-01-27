Why Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" For Pete Davidson

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian Kissing Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's coast-to-coast romance is heating up in a big way.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star recently returned to the SKIMS founder's hometown of Los Angeles to whisk her away on a series of dates and group outings. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the two joined her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends at a Korean barbecue restaurant and an escape room. Also that night, Kim, 41, and Pete visited Jeff Bezos' mansion.

"They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard," a source close to Kim told E! News about the reality star and Pete. "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

The insider shared, "She's getting to know Pete's friends and he's getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are."

The source added that Pete is staying at a hotel during his trip to Los Angeles and that "Kim is meeting up with him whenever she can."