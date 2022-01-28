Find Out When Paris in Love Premieres on E!

Watch : Paris Hilton Says Kids Are a Top Priority: "Possibly 2 to 3"

E! is walking down the aisle with Paris Hilton.

The socialite's journey to the altar recently played out on her Peacock docu-series Paris in Love, but now, the 13-part show is coming to E!.

Premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. immediately after a brand-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, the first episode of Paris in Love dives straight into the madness that is wedding planning. Expect to see not only Paris, but her husband-to-be Carter Reum and her mom Kathy Hilton, who previously told E! News that Carter may or may not be a bit of a "groom-zilla."

"I'm in it a lot more than I planned on being in it," Kathy joked of the reality TV show back in November on E! News' Daily Pop. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as she is."