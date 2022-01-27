Drew Barrymore Explains Why Luke Wilson Was "Dating Other People" While They Were Together

On her talk show, Drew Barrymore shared that she was dating Luke Wilson when she first met Kate Hudson...and then revealed that he was also "dating other people" besides her too. Here’s why.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 27, 2022 10:20 PMTags
Drew BarrymoreOwen WilsonKate HudsonCelebrities
Watch: Drew Barrymore & Ex Tom Green Reunite for 1st Time in 20 Years

Drew Barrymore revealed that her ex Luke Wilson dated other people while they were together, but it's not what you think.

The 50 First Dates actress, 46, shared that her and Luke were once in an "open relationship" together on her talk show on Thursday, Jan. 27, during a walk down memory lane with Kate Hudson, 42, about their "young and wild" lifestyles. 

While trying to recall the first night they ever met, the pals remembered that it was at a bar/restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. called Chez Jay's with Luke. At the time, Kate was filming a movie with the Legally Blonde actor, while Drew was dating him. 

"You [and Luke] were doing Alex & Emma together, I think," Drew said, referencing the 2003 film. Then, she began shaking her hands, as if unsure. "And I was…dating him? But! I think he was also…" 

Kate and Drew both finished the sentence, saying, "Dating other people."  

photos
Drew Barrymore's Best Roles

The two friends instantly burst into laughter at their similar realization.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" For Pete Davidson

2

Drew Barrymore Said Luke Wilson Dated "Other People" During Romance

3

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

However, Drew defended Luke by sharing that the couple had "an open relationship" at the time, adding, "We were young." 

"I've been there with a Wilson too," Kate joked, referencing her own on and off relationship with Luke's older brother Owen Wilson, which began after they met on the set of the 2006 film You, Me and Dupree.

The admission caused Drew to laugh so hard that she threw herself back in her chair. "It's so funny because when you're young, you're like, ‘It's low stakes!'" Drew explained about their dating histories. "We're just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out, y'know, you're not taking it all so seriously and it was fun." 

Drew continued, "And we had the best time!" 

"We did, we had the best time," Kate agreed.  

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" For Pete Davidson

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

Drew Barrymore Said Luke Wilson Dated "Other People" During Romance

4

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

5

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

Latest News

The Truth About the Brad Pitt and Lykke Li Dating Rumors

Exclusive

Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Shares First Pics of Baby Girl

Man Arrested Outside of Taylor Swift's Home After Trying to Get Access

Exclusive

Eric Dane Addresses Fan Theories About Grey's & Euphoria

Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" For Pete Davidson

Drew Barrymore Said Luke Wilson Dated "Other People" During Romance

Exclusive

Hear Jerry Springer's Take on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Drama