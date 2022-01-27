Drew Barrymore Explains Why Luke Wilson Was "Dating Other People" While They Were Together

Watch : Drew Barrymore & Ex Tom Green Reunite for 1st Time in 20 Years

Drew Barrymore revealed that her ex Luke Wilson dated other people while they were together, but it's not what you think.

The 50 First Dates actress, 46, shared that her and Luke were once in an "open relationship" together on her talk show on Thursday, Jan. 27, during a walk down memory lane with Kate Hudson, 42, about their "young and wild" lifestyles.

While trying to recall the first night they ever met, the pals remembered that it was at a bar/restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. called Chez Jay's with Luke. At the time, Kate was filming a movie with the Legally Blonde actor, while Drew was dating him.

"You [and Luke] were doing Alex & Emma together, I think," Drew said, referencing the 2003 film. Then, she began shaking her hands, as if unsure. "And I was…dating him? But! I think he was also…"

Kate and Drew both finished the sentence, saying, "Dating other people."