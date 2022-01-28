20 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Reality TV Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in a relationship with a reality TV fan, the best gift you can give them is control of the remote (at all times). All we want is to watch our favorite shows in peace, and ideally, it would be amazing if our significant other liked watching too. Aside from carte blanche with your shared television, there are so many fun ways to incorporate reality TV into your Valentine's Day plans.
We found the perfect cards, shirts, mugs, and more inspired by Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck, Survivor, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Top Chef.
Kim K Crying Funny Valentines Day Card
Kim Kardashian's krying face is truly iconic. This kard is perfect for all of the Kim K Stans out there.
Real Housewives Conversation Hearts Tee
This conversations hearts shirt has so many iconic Real Housewives phrase, including "Goodbye, Kyle," "Hunky Dory," "Bloop," "Be Cool," and "Make it Nice."
Survivor TV Romantic Anniversary Card
This Survivor card is perfect for Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or any other special occasion.
Til Death Do Us Part, Literally- Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Greeting Card
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all about their love these days. If you want to channel the "It" couple, get this Kravis-inspired greeting card for your significant other.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Scented Candle- Dorit Loves To Talk
This Etsy shop has so many candles inspired by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This one pokes fun at Dorit Kemsley's enthusiasm for conversation. And if you are dating a Real Housewives viewer, they will realize just how much you care with this candle.
Loverboy
The best way to feel like one of the roomies on Summer House is to sip on some Loverboy, the show's signature beverage. Plus, with a name like "Loverboy" this drink is just meant to be a Valentine's Day gift, right?
Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach Valentine's Day Card
This Captain Lee Rosbach Valentine's Day card won't embarrass your boo or the boat. Below Deck fans will definitely get a few laughs from this one.
Final Rose Material Mug
Show your boo that they're finale rose material by giving them this The Bachelor-inspired mug for Valentine's Day.
Scheana Marie Vanderpump Rules Valentine
If he can hang up a TV in seven minutes, he's the one. Well... maybe not, but this Scheana Shay-inspired card is pretty amazing. It even included her iconic crop top wedding dress.
Hi Baby Gorgeous RHOSLC Lisa Barlow Candle
Give the gift of "Baby Gorgeous" vibes with this Lisa Barlow-inspired candle.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards Card
If a Kim Richards fan has your heart, give them this card for Valentine's Day. This moment will always be relevant and iconic, just like Kim herself.
Give Them Lala Lip Gloss
Give the Lala Kent fan in your life the gift of hydrated and shiny lips. This lip gloss from the Vanderpump Rules star has a gorgeous tint and a lustrous glow.
Bravo Is My Love Language Valentines Kiss-Cut Stickers
Turn anything you own into Bravo merch with this sticker. Put this on your laptop, your water bottle, or notebook.
I Decorated I Cooked I Made It Nice Valentine's Day Shirt
Dorinda Medley truly has a gift for blessing us with legendary one-liners. This t-shirt with one of her most iconic quotes and some hearts is the perfect look for a low key Valentine's Day.
Gia Giudice Valentine's Day Card
Teresa Giudice's oldest daughter Gia Giudice went viral with her birthday song. This card puts a Valentine's Day twist on this beloved inside joke among The Real Housewives of New Jersey fandom.
Kylie Skin Lip Balm Set- Set of 5
These lip balms are incredibly hydrating and each one of them smells amazing. Plus, they come in a heart-shaped box, which makes them the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Thank you, Kylie Jenner.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe
This is seriously the most comfortable robe of all time. Kim K fans will love this plush gift from the reality star's clothing line SKIMS.
Top Chef Bravo Valentine
Give this card to your Top Chef-watching boo.
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Danny Pellegrino
This cocktail book has recipes from Vanderpump Rules couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. You can make and drink the cocktails together.
Reality TV Valentine’s Day Greeting Card
If you are the reality TV fanatic, this card conveys that you love your partner so much.
If you're looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out these affordable Amazon picks from Lala Kent, Kyle Richards' winter essentials, and JoJo Fletcher's cold weather must-haves.