Hear Jerry Springer's Take on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West Drama

Watch : Jerry Springer Weighs in on Kanye West & Kim Kardashian DRAMA!

Judge Jerry is presiding over the KimYe case.

The courtroom? E! News' Daily Pop, where TV veteran Jerry Springer stopped by on Thursday, Jan. 27 and gave his take on the former couple's latest drama.

More specifically, in honor of the upcoming season of Judge Jerry, E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Loni Love wanted to know if he could analyze the recent allegations Kanye West—who legally changed his name to Ye—made about being barred from entering Kim Kardashian's home, where he used to live, when dropping their kids off from school.

From a legal perspective, "He has the right to see the kids," Jerry exclusively explained. "Whether or not it's the house...you would have to know details about where that's going to take place."

He continued, "But obviously, a father has—banning any abuse or anything like that—of course, yeah, he has every right to see the kids."