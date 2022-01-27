Why Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Had "Therapy Session" Before Filming Spider-Man

Watch : Zendaya Shares SWEET Spidey Tribute to Boyfriend Tom Holland

Spider-Men, unite!

That was exactly what happened both on and off-screen for Tom Holland and Spider-Man alums Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the making of the latest installment of the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a new interview with Variety, published on Jan. 26, director Jon Watts revealed that the three actors prepared for the epic crossover by having a heart-to-heart conversation about their respective approaches to playing Peter Parker.

"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together," Watts recalled. "I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them—that was exciting for me. We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen."

He added, "It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."