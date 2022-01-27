Exclusive

This The Woman in the House Sneak Peek Will Give You Horror Movie Déjà Vu

Kristen Bell's Netflix comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window pokes fun at the horror genre. Need proof? Watch the exclusive preview below.

If The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window looks familiar, it's intentional.

The Netflix series puts a comedic twist on the traditional horror film by pointing out the absurdity of certain plot points. 

For example, in the exclusive preview below, a new family moves into the house across the street from Anna, played by Kristen Bell. As she sips from a huge glass of wine, she watches a father and daughter innocently unpack their belongings and settle into their new home. It's a seemingly optimistic moment that foreshadows a dark twist.

If the scene gives you major déjà vu, it's because this moment has taken place in many movies before. The Amityville HorrorThe Conjuring and Sinister all start with a move to a new city, with the parents promising the kids that they're going to be happy even though they just left behind their friends and everything they knew. 

And while the show itself has all the elements of the psychological thriller, Bell told Entertainment Weekly, "It was like nothing I'd ever heard before, and it made me laugh."

The cast is hosting a watch party on Twitter from 6 to 7 p.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 28, the same day all eight episodes drop on Netflix.

