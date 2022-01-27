This The Woman in the House Sneak Peek Will Give You Horror Movie Déjà Vu

Watch : Dax Shepard Talks Past "Open" Relationship Before Kristen Bell

If The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window looks familiar, it's intentional.

The Netflix series puts a comedic twist on the traditional horror film by pointing out the absurdity of certain plot points.

For example, in the exclusive preview below, a new family moves into the house across the street from Anna, played by Kristen Bell. As she sips from a huge glass of wine, she watches a father and daughter innocently unpack their belongings and settle into their new home. It's a seemingly optimistic moment that foreshadows a dark twist.

If the scene gives you major déjà vu, it's because this moment has taken place in many movies before. The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring and Sinister all start with a move to a new city, with the parents promising the kids that they're going to be happy even though they just left behind their friends and everything they knew.