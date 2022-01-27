22 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

From Star Wars fanatics to Drake super fans to die-hard Law & Order viewers, we found pop culture Valentine's Day cards for all fandoms.

EComm: Pop Culture Valentine's Day Cards

Sure, you can go with a poem or an eloquent note for a Valentine's Day card. Those are classic tactics that will always bring the romance, but if you want to go for the laughs, think outside the box. If your valentine loves pop culture, then incorporate their favorite movies, TV shows, and music into their Valentine's Day card.

If your significant other has so many opinions on And Just Like That, there's a card for them. Perhaps, you're dating a Ted Lasso enthusiast, who would want the show incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. If your boo loves watching The Golden Girls, there's a hilarious card in homage to the iconic series. And, of course, there are so many great Drake lyrics that are ideal for a Valentine's Day card.

If you want to bring some pop culture to your Valentine's Day, keep on scrolling for some humorous options.

Bridgerton Valentine’s Day Card

If your valentine loves Bridgerton, they will definitely appreciate this card featuring the Duke of Hastings.

$5
Etsy

Dun Dun! Benson & Stabler Law and Order SVU Valentines Day Card

If your boo makes your heart go "dun dun," this Law & Order: SVU card is the way to go.

$6
Etsy

You Com-PETE Me Card

This Pete Davidson-inspired card is always relevant.

$6
$5
Etsy

Carrie Bradshaw Valentine's Day Card

And just like that... it's Valentine's Day already. If you love Sex & the City (and even if you are hate-watching And Just Like That...), this is the perfect card.

$6
$5
Etsy

Yellowstone Valentine's Day Card

If someone holds you down the way Rip is there for Beth on Yellowstone, let them know with this card.

$7
Etsy

Ted Valentines Day Card

Give this to the person who Lasso-ed your heart.

$7
Etsy

Thank You for Being a Friend Valentine's Day Card

If your significant other loves The Golden Girls, this hilarious card is the perfect choice. It's also a good one for a Galentine's gift too.

$6
Etsy

It's All About Ru Card

Give this to the RuPaul's Drag Race viewer in your life.

$4
Etsy

Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Card

No "ew, David" moments on Valentine's Day. Instead, channel the iconic singing scene from the series.

$7
$6
Etsy

Smitten With You inspired Valentine’s Day Card

How punny is this one? It's perfect for the Will Smith fan in your life.

$5
Etsy

Cardi Bae Valentines Card

Give this cute card to your Cardi B-loving Cardi Bae.

$6
Etsy

Seinfeld Valentines Day Card

This will be appreciated by anyone who watched Seinfeld over and over again.

$6
Etsy

I'll Only Side-Sit With You Curb Your Enthusiasm Valentine's Day Card

No enthusiasm will be "curbed" if you receive this card.

$8
Etsy

Bennifer 2.0 Valentine's Day Greeting Card

If the Bennifer reunion is everything to you, you need a card inspired by the reunited couple.

$4
Etsy

Baby Yoda Valentines Day Card

Anyone who loves Star Wars and a clever play on words will adore a Yoda Valentine's Day card.

$5
Etsy

Kim K Crying Funny Valentines Day Card

Kim Kardashian's krying face is nothing short of iconic. If your valentine loves to "Keep Up" with the star, get this kard.

$7
Etst

Happy Valentine's Day to YOU

Sure, Joe Goldberg isn't necessarily an icon for romance, but if You is one of your favorite shows, this is a good card.

$6
$5
Etsy

Friends Valentine's Day Card

We can't have a pop culture guide without a Friends card.

$4
Etsy

Friends Lobster Valentine's Day Card

Yes, we have two Friends-inspired cards because your "lobster" deserves a pop culture-inspired card.

$4
Etsy

Drake Greeting Card 'You Could Have My Heart Or We Could Share It Like The Last Slice' Card

Drake lyrics were just made for Valentine's Day cards, right?

$6
Etsy

Drake Certified Loverboy Card

This is not technically a Valentine's Day card, it's just a blank card, but it's sooo perfect for the holiday, a birthday, or just because. 

$5
Etsy

Happy Valentine's Day To The Best I Ever Had

Give this to the best valentine you've ever had.

$6
Etsy

If you're looking for more Valentine's Day shopping ideas, here are some gift suggestions for long distance couples

