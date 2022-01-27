22 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sure, you can go with a poem or an eloquent note for a Valentine's Day card. Those are classic tactics that will always bring the romance, but if you want to go for the laughs, think outside the box. If your valentine loves pop culture, then incorporate their favorite movies, TV shows, and music into their Valentine's Day card.
If your significant other has so many opinions on And Just Like That, there's a card for them. Perhaps, you're dating a Ted Lasso enthusiast, who would want the show incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. If your boo loves watching The Golden Girls, there's a hilarious card in homage to the iconic series. And, of course, there are so many great Drake lyrics that are ideal for a Valentine's Day card.
If you want to bring some pop culture to your Valentine's Day, keep on scrolling for some humorous options.
Bridgerton Valentine’s Day Card
If your valentine loves Bridgerton, they will definitely appreciate this card featuring the Duke of Hastings.
Dun Dun! Benson & Stabler Law and Order SVU Valentines Day Card
If your boo makes your heart go "dun dun," this Law & Order: SVU card is the way to go.
Carrie Bradshaw Valentine's Day Card
And just like that... it's Valentine's Day already. If you love Sex & the City (and even if you are hate-watching And Just Like That...), this is the perfect card.
Yellowstone Valentine's Day Card
If someone holds you down the way Rip is there for Beth on Yellowstone, let them know with this card.
Ted Valentines Day Card
Give this to the person who Lasso-ed your heart.
Thank You for Being a Friend Valentine's Day Card
If your significant other loves The Golden Girls, this hilarious card is the perfect choice. It's also a good one for a Galentine's gift too.
It's All About Ru Card
Give this to the RuPaul's Drag Race viewer in your life.
Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Card
No "ew, David" moments on Valentine's Day. Instead, channel the iconic singing scene from the series.
Smitten With You inspired Valentine’s Day Card
How punny is this one? It's perfect for the Will Smith fan in your life.
Cardi Bae Valentines Card
Give this cute card to your Cardi B-loving Cardi Bae.
Seinfeld Valentines Day Card
This will be appreciated by anyone who watched Seinfeld over and over again.
I'll Only Side-Sit With You Curb Your Enthusiasm Valentine's Day Card
No enthusiasm will be "curbed" if you receive this card.
Bennifer 2.0 Valentine's Day Greeting Card
If the Bennifer reunion is everything to you, you need a card inspired by the reunited couple.
Baby Yoda Valentines Day Card
Anyone who loves Star Wars and a clever play on words will adore a Yoda Valentine's Day card.
Kim K Crying Funny Valentines Day Card
Kim Kardashian's krying face is nothing short of iconic. If your valentine loves to "Keep Up" with the star, get this kard.
Happy Valentine's Day to YOU
Sure, Joe Goldberg isn't necessarily an icon for romance, but if You is one of your favorite shows, this is a good card.
Friends Valentine's Day Card
We can't have a pop culture guide without a Friends card.
Friends Lobster Valentine's Day Card
Yes, we have two Friends-inspired cards because your "lobster" deserves a pop culture-inspired card.
Drake Greeting Card 'You Could Have My Heart Or We Could Share It Like The Last Slice' Card
Drake lyrics were just made for Valentine's Day cards, right?
Drake Certified Loverboy Card
This is not technically a Valentine's Day card, it's just a blank card, but it's sooo perfect for the holiday, a birthday, or just because.
Happy Valentine's Day To The Best I Ever Had
Give this to the best valentine you've ever had.
