22 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards That Are Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

Sure, you can go with a poem or an eloquent note for a Valentine's Day card. Those are classic tactics that will always bring the romance, but if you want to go for the laughs, think outside the box. If your valentine loves pop culture, then incorporate their favorite movies, TV shows, and music into their Valentine's Day card.

If your significant other has so many opinions on And Just Like That, there's a card for them. Perhaps, you're dating a Ted Lasso enthusiast, who would want the show incorporated into a Valentine's Day card. If your boo loves watching The Golden Girls, there's a hilarious card in homage to the iconic series. And, of course, there are so many great Drake lyrics that are ideal for a Valentine's Day card.

If you want to bring some pop culture to your Valentine's Day, keep on scrolling for some humorous options.