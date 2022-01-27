Raquel Leviss Defends Throwing an "Unengagement Party" Amid James Kennedy Split

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is sharing her truth following the emotional season nine reunion and the "unengagement party" she threw in honor of her breakup with ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

By Allison Crist Jan 27, 2022 7:02 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesNBCU
Watch: James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

Raquel Leviss is protecting her peace. 

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram after the Bravo series' emotional season nine reunion aired—during which Raquel and her ex fiancé James Kennedy told their co-stars they were breaking up—to share a screen-recorded note titled "Morning thoughts." 

"I remind myself that how others react to what I do [is] not my place of concern," the note began. "Trying to change other's perception of me is a form of control."

Seemingly referencing the "unengagement party" she threw—and perhaps the fact that during the reunion, she opened up about her and James' broken relationship and how they hadn't been intimate for more than two years—Raquel wrote, "Some people will think what I did last night was cruel and heartless. I did what I did to support MY NEEDS and my needs only." 

Added the aspiring occupational therapist, "I am learning how to not feel remorse for putting myself before others." 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Cast Photos

Raquel then shared Scheana Shay's video of her popping an engagement ring balloon, writing, "Therefore I don't feel guilty reposting this because we all need closure in a breakup." 

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Now that the Vanderpump Rules reunion has aired and season nine is officially a wrap, Raquel noted she's finally "able to turn a new leaf and continue creating the life I want to live with healthy thoughts surrounded by the people I love."

Since ending her engagement with James in December, Raquel's moved out of their shared apartment and continues to document her healing process on social media.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

2

See What the OG Joe Millionaire Star Looks Like 19 Years Later

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

4

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

5

Raquel Leviss Defends Celebrating Her "Unengagement" to James Kennedy

Latest News

Exclusive

Hear Jerry Springer's Take on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Drama

General Naird Is Back in Space Force Season 2 Trailer

Tom Holland Had “Therapy Session” With Andrew Garfield Before Filming

Exclusive

This The Woman in the House Sneak Peek Will Give You Déjà Vu

Don't Miss These 11 New Adds to Lululemon's Sale Section

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Visit Jeff Bezos' L.A. Mansion

22 Pop Culture Valentine’s Day Cards