Why Jessica Szohr Won't Let Her Kids Watch Gossip Girl

Remember when the Parents Television Council declared Gossip Girl "mind-blowingly inappropriate"? Well, in retrospect, Jessica Szohr thinks they had a point.

Having looked back on her days playing Vanessa Abrams in the racy CW series, she can safely say that her kids are not allowed to binge the series. "Being a mom, when I watch it back I'm like, 'Well, we're never ever going to watch the show," the star told E! News in an exclusive interview, adding stepdaughter Lexi and 1-year-old Bowie "can't see this."

The star, who recently launched the Gossip Girl podcast XOXO, marveled at how executive producers pushed the envelope by featuring high schoolers committing all sorts of mischief, threesomes, drug abuse, etc., saying, "In that first season, what goes down is insane."

Detailing a laundry list from the first 22 episodes, she continued, " Serena [Blake Lively] admits that she killed someone, Blair [Leighton Meester] loses her virginity to Chuck [Ed Westwick] in the back of a limo, Nate [Chace Crawford] has an affair with an older woman, Vanessa comes back, Dan [Penn Badgley] and Serena's relationship, Lily [Kelly Rutherford] gets proposed to. That's just season one and I've only said six things!"