Emma Roberts Enjoys “Beautiful Reset” After Garrett Hedlund Breakup

Scream Queens star Emma Roberts enjoyed some rest and relaxation in her "new favorite place" in Costa Rica less than a week after announcing her split from actor Garrett Hedlund.

Watch: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Emma Roberts is treating herself to a holidate! 

Less than a week after her breakup with actor Garrett Hedlund made headlines, the Paradise Hills actress celebrated a "beautiful reset" while relaxing at the Hacienda AltaGracia luxury resort located in the Talamanca Mountains in Costa Rica—and shared the stunning photos from her trip on Instagram to prove it.  

The collection of photos feature Emma, 30, wearing a burnt orange one-piece swimsuit as she laughs and swims in a private outdoor pool. In another image, the actress can be seen smiling while checking out the rocky riverbed nearby. 

"The most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place," she captioned the post. "The most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences [heart emoji] can't wait to get back!" 

On her Instagram Story, Emma also shared a glimpse of the indoor infinity pool at the resort (while rocking a red polka dot bikini) and filmed her amazed reaction to seeing the outdoor pool for the very first time, writing, "nothing better!" 

Emma's vacation comes a less than a week after E! News confirmed her split from Garrett, her boyfriend of three years.

Instagram

The stars, who started dating back in March 2019, share a 13-month-old son named Rhodes.

Although they are no longer together, a source told E! News that Emma and Garrett are still in close contact and plan to co-parent their son together, stating, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."

