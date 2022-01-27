How Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Has Changed Since They Welcomed Baby

Parenthood has strengthened Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship.
The 41-year-old Newsroom actress gave birth to the couple's son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November, two months after the 39-year-old comedian confirmed the couple's relationship and her pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers. While the two first sparked dating speculation last May, they initially kept details of their romance private. But since the birth of their baby, the new parents have given fans glimpses into their world, sharing photos and videos of the child on social media. And it looks like their bond has only gotten stronger since welcoming their newborn.
"Olivia and John have become much closer since the birth of their son," a source close to Olivia told E! News. "They are very committed to each other and raising their son together. Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It's going really well and he has been a huge help. It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he's been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible."
Like with any new chapter, there have been a few changes. "They have been living under one roof and are both continuously getting adjusted to the new routine and the dynamic of their relationship," the insider continued. Still, they remain devoted to each other. "Olivia is in it for the long haul," the source added. "She really loves John and is excited about their future."
On Jan. 10, Olivia posted an Instagram photo of the comedian holding and kissing their son.
She captioned the pic, "The smooshiest smoosh (And yep, our Christmas tree is still up)."
This isn't the only time the couple has given followers a peek into their life at home. Two weeks later, on Malcolm's 2-month birthday, John shared several sweet family photos, including one showing him and Olivia embracing and several images of himself taking their son on a walk with a baby carrier.
"Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," the comedy star wrote. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."