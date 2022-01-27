How Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Has Changed Since They Welcomed Baby

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Parenthood has strengthened Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship.

The 41-year-old Newsroom actress gave birth to the couple's son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November, two months after the 39-year-old comedian confirmed the couple's relationship and her pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers. While the two first sparked dating speculation last May, they initially kept details of their romance private. But since the birth of their baby, the new parents have given fans glimpses into their world, sharing photos and videos of the child on social media. And it looks like their bond has only gotten stronger since welcoming their newborn.

"Olivia and John have become much closer since the birth of their son," a source close to Olivia told E! News. "They are very committed to each other and raising their son together. Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It's going really well and he has been a huge help. It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he's been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible."