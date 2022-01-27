Megan thee Stallion Sounds Off on Coach's Spring 2022 Campaign

We included these products worn by Megan thee Stallion because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Megan is a paid spokesperson for Coach. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We are all familiar with Coach because it's just a classic brand. That's why Megan thee Stallion linked up with Coach for another campaign. In an exclusive on-set interview, the rapper said, "What I love about Coach the most is they just make me feel like a family. It's very nostalgic. I keep saying it, but my grandma used to buy me purses from Coach when I was little. I was styling on all the little third graders."
The fashionista explained, "Just going from little Megan to Megan thee Stallion, I'm still in the brand that I originally started out in. I'm like, 'you are my family.' I love it." Aside from her sharing her lifelong love for the brand, Megan talked about the latest campaign.
"The vibe on set is very much fun," she shared. Megan elaborated, "To me, it was a little bit flirty. This was the second time that Coach let me wear some booty shorts. It was a whole lot of hot girl stuff on set today. It was real cute."
Check out the campaign video below.
Here are some of our favorite pieces from the Spring 2022 campaign.
Coach Evergreen Horse And Carriage Hoodie In Organic Cotton
This sweatshirt has that iconic horse and carriage print with a bold, orange hue.
Coach Field Tote 22 With Horse And Carriage Print And Carriage Badge
This is just what you need for fun-filled days. It's just the perfect size to hold all of your must-haves.
Charter Belt Bag 7 With Horse And Carriage Print
This waist bag has that iconic horse and carriage print. You can even be one of those cool girls and wear this as a crossbody.
Coach Oversized Horse And Carriage Sunglasses
These gradient lenses are just so classic. These are the best way to bring some glamour to your everyday life.
Coach Double Billfold Wallet With Horse And Carriage Print
This wallet is the perfect size with enough space for full-length bills and eight credit card slots.
Coach Hero Crossbody
This royal blue color is everything. Rock this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. This bag also comes in orange and black.
