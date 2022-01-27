Suki Waterhouse Subtly Shades Ex Bradley Cooper for Breaking "My Heart"

While giving fans a snippet of her new song, "Melrose Meltdown," Suki Waterhouse confirmed a fan's guess that the caption in her clip may have a little something to do with her ex Bradley Cooper.

All's well that may not have ended so well.
 
Following the Jan. 25 release of her latest single, "Melrose Meltdown," Suki Waterhouse has been having a little fun singing along to snippets of her slow ballad on TikTok. However, it was her video shared on Jan. 26 that seemed to catch every fan's attention more than ever.
 
Using a filter that gives TikTokers the appearance of a lightly colored beard, she captioned the clip, "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart." And, quick to put two and two together, a user commented on her video, "Bradley Cooper besties," to which Suki hit the thumbs-up button.
 
OK, so let's backtrack a bit: While the couple were first linked together in early 2013—with the pair making a few red-carpet appearances together since news broke of their romance—Suki, who is currently dating Robert Pattinson, remained tight-lipped about her relationship, telling Elle U.K. that same year that she was not all that interested to chat about her love life.

The Women of Bradley Cooper

"I don't talk about my boyfriend because it's boring," she said. "At least, that's what I decided to tell you when you asked. I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won't be able to stop. And I don't really want to talk about him, you know?"

The actors dated for more than two years, with E! News exclusively confirming their split in March 2015. At the time, a source noted that they "remain friends but they both want different things."

Although she still isn't technically talking about the romance years after their breakup, a "like" seems to say just enough.

