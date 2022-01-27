Exclusive

You Won’t Believe All the Tea Brewing in Jana Kramer’s DMs: See All Her Revelations

Jana Kramer appeared on the latest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, revealing messages with Khloe Kardashian, Jay Cutler and her former One Tree Hill co-stars. Watch!

I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas Tree Hill anymore.

Thankfully, Jana Kramer's appearance on E! News' latest Down in the DMs is entertaining enough to fill the One Tree Hill-sized-hole in your heart. At one point in the episode, she even reveals which of her former co-stars she's still in touch with. 

That's not all, though! As part of the E! digital series—during which your favorite celebrities open up their DMs to reveal who they've been hitting up, whether to flirt or form a new friendship, and vice-versa—Jana also dished on the messages that sparked her brief romance with Jay Cutler, the words of wisdom she shared with Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal and so much more.

Fans will be especially thrilled to hear that the "Voices" singer even revealed her plans for new music. 

Showing Support to Khloe Kardashian

"This is so embarrassing, but I have slid into Khloe Kardashian's DMs one too many times," Jana Kramer said, kicking off her Down in the DMs appearance with a bang.

It all began when Tristan Thompson first cheated on Khloe—a situation Jana could relate as the same thing happened to her when she was married to her ex-husband Mike Caussin. "I wanted to be like, 'Girl, you guys can work through it!' because that was kind of where I was at in my relationship with my ex," Jana recalled. "So many people called me crazy, so I wanted to affirm her and go, 'Hey, I get it. You have a kid with this person. I've been in the same situation.'"

Unfortunately, both Tristan and Mike remained unfaithful. When news broke about Tristan cheating for a second time, Jana once again messaged Khloe, telling her, "You know what girl, we are better off! Leave the mothereffer! You don't deserve this. You are so strong."

Jana mentioned that Khloe never saw the messages, "but that's okay, because I felt good getting it out." 

Getting Courted by Cutler

"I've definitely had a few guy celebrities kind of DM me," Jana revealed. "I've gone on a few dates through DMs."

One of those dates just so happened to be with Jay Cutler, who, at the time, had just recently split from his wife of seven years, Kristin Cavallari

Here's how Jana chronicled their relationship: "Cutler reached out to me on DM. That was how that started. And then it ended as fast as it started!" 

Boyfriend Buzz

Jana went Instagram official with her new man Ian Schinelli on Jan. 11, 2022, and her DMs "have been going crazy" ever since. Example messages include "Please tell him to keep his shirt off" and "Oh my god, he's so hot! Total upgrade," though most are simply well wishes from fans. Regarding the latter, Jana said, "That's really sweet that I have so many people that are rooting for my happiness."

OnlyFans Requests

Continuing to scroll through her DMs, Jana came across one that suggested she join OnlyFans specifically because of her feet.

"I'm always about, like, 'How can I support my kids?' and stuff, but OnlyFans...I don't think my feet are ever gonna make it on OnlyFans," Jana said with a laugh. "But you know, never say never!"

Selling Sunset Socializing

If Jana ever finds herself in need of a house in Los Angeles, Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan will surely be on the job. The pair hit it off when Emma made an appearance on Jana's Whine Down podcast, and the Netflix star even reached out to say she wished Jana lived in L.A. "because I feel like we should be besties." 

Jana's response? "I told my girlfriend the same thing, besties for sure!"

One Tree Hill Forever

Jana revealed that she remains in touch with several of her former One Tree Hill co-stars, but she's especially close with Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols and "one of my soul sisters," Shantel VanSanten.

There's no forgetting Hilarie Burton Morgan, either! According to Jana, they exchange the occasional DM and "always comment on each other's stuff." 

Justice for Alex

Jana doesn't just keep up with the OTH cast; She also loves to post about the show and chat with fans. One time, she asked her followers who Chase, played by Colletti, should've ended up with: her character Alex or Kate Voegele's Mia.

"In my DMs, people were very upset," Jana said. "Everyone still picks Mia and that kind of breaks my heart as someone who just wants to be loved, and also my character loved. Why can't Alex and Chase just end up together? I don't understand!" 

Regardless, Jana's extremely grateful for her time on One Tree Hill.

"Every single show I ever play, I always thank my Tree Hill fans because they were there from the very beginning of my acting days and my singing," she added. "I just always think it's important to pay tribute and also say thank you. It's just really nice to have those full circle moments like, 'Wow, everything in the end always works out the way that it's supposed to."

New Music When?

Jana gets several DMs a day asking when she'll release new music; however, on Down in the DMs, she gave an answer that her fans will surely be thrilled to hear.

"I have a song called 'The Story' and it's a song that I wrote the week after my divorce about how I was basically gonna tell my kids," Jana explained. "It's gonna be a tough one to sing, tough one to put out there, but I'm excited so hopefully it'll help some people."

